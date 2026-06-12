LEGO’s Second Ever Dune Set Will Reportedly Recreate One of Sci-Fi’s Most Famous Monsters

One reason that Denis Villeneuve’s adaptations Frank Herbert’s Dune have been able to bring the books to life with so much ease is the advancements in visual effects, meaning not only can the technology of the books be brought to life, but so can its gargantuan monsters. One of the most thrilling scenes in Villeneuve’s films is any of the moments including the giant Sandworms of Arrakis. Fans will clearly recall how the sandworm was previously used as the basis for a collectible with the iconic Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket, but now it seems like fans may finally get a proper Shai-Hulud collectible tied to the new film, with reports revealing that LEGO may finally bring the sandworm to life.

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In a new post from the /r/LegoLeak subreddit online, an anonymous source from (a LEGO-themed fan page) has revealed that a “Sandworm” set from Dune is on the way from the company and in the pipeline for next year. According to the post, the Sandworm LEGO set will be part of the LEGO Icons series and is naturally tied to the Dune feature films. The post reveals that the set will be 1837 pieces, cost $140, and be released on January 1, 2027, just a few weeks after the theatrical debut of Dune: Part Three.

LEGO’s New Dune Set May Give Fans a Sandworm

What remains to be seen about the upcoming LEGO Icons Dune Sandworm building set, though, is how it will actually depict the iconic creature. Across the decades that the Sandworm has existed, the beast has cemented itself as one of science fiction’s greatest monsters, in part because of its unique physiology and place in the larger Dune mythology, but also because of its sheer size. To wit, how will LEGO actually capture the grandeur of Shai-Hulud?

There are a couple of different ways that LEGO could make the Sandworm work feasibly. What seems most likely is that only part of the entire creature will be part of the construction, be it the front section of the creature that shows off its iconic maw, teeth, and perhaps a rider on the top of it (one assumes there will be at least one or two mini-figs to accompany the set). For what it’s worth, the post revealing this leak uses an image of Paul Atreides riding the sandworm, depicted still partially submerged in the sand.

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The second way it could work is maybe just having the set be the sandworm’s giant mouth; there’s more than one instance in Dune of a sandworm eating gigantic machinery and ships, meaning that its ascent through the sand will be how it’s constructed. Perhaps the least-likely version is that LEGO will give fans a full-size Sandworm. As exciting as this might be for fans of the Dune series, the scale would be enormous, which would actually be a good thing in most fan’s eyes.

Dune fans were already treated to one LEGO set from Villeneuve’s films back when Dune: Part Two was released in 2024, with an Atreides Royal Ornithopter set being released. That set was 1369 pieces, meaning the upcoming Sandworm will have almost 500 more.

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