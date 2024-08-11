Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Deadpool Corps





Deadpool & Wolverine had its fair share of cameos, with anyone from Wesley Snipes’ Blade to Jennifer Garner’s Elektra appearing in the picture. Toward the end of the film, there was even an appearance by the wide-ranging Deadpool Corps, a team of Deadpool characters from across the multiverse. Since the marketing for the film post-release has focused almost solely on the bigger-name cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy took to Instagram to share an image of the entirety of the Deadpool Corps.

Levy poses alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and together, the duo is flanked by the Deadpools including Nicepool, Ladypool, Dogpool, Kidpool, and dozens of countless others. See the picture for yourself below.

“In 2010 I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern with my kind Canadian costar @vancityreynolds He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time,” Blake Lively wrote last month about her role as Ladypool. “It was a ‘meta’ superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen.”

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.