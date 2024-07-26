Blake Lively Celebrates Deadpool & Wolverine’s Release, Reveals How She Inspired A Fan-Favorite Character

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters, and actress Blake Lively had a lot to say about this Marvel movie milestone in a touching social media post. [NOTE: At the time of writing this, Deadpool & Wolverine is still hitting theaters, and Lively’s post contains some MAJOR SPOILERS for the film – You’ve been warned!]

Lively took to her Instagram to post an entire gallery of photos, alongside an essay-length post. She reflects upon her life 13 years ago, when she was starring in Gossip Girl and got a role opposite her future husband Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern, first hearing his dream to make a Deadpool movie while on set:

“In 2010 I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern with my kind Canadian costar @vancityreynolds He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time,” Lively writes. “It was a ‘meta’ superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen.”

FINAL WARNING: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Deadpool & Wolverine’s final act, the titular characters must go to battle against the “Deadpool Corps,” a collection of Deadpool variants from the multiverse, working as a gang of enforcers for Prof. X’s evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin). The Deadpool is led by “Lady Deadpool,” and as many fans guessed (after seeing the first trailer footage) Lady Deadpool is played by Blake Lively – although she never actually removes her mask while onscreen.

In her post, Lively explained to fans that her Lady Deadpool cameo wasn’t just a favor for her husband: she was the entire inspiration for the character in the first place. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has made it no secret that he based Lady Deadpool on Blake Lively, having been a big fan of Gossip Girl while it was airing:

“Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds,” Lively explained. “12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed… And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes.”

Blake Lively as “Lady Deadpool” in Deadpool & Wolverine

In the final section of her post (and the photo gallery), Lively praised Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy for his work on the film:

“@slevydirect in a league of his own. On and off screen. There will never be another. His insane body of work speaks for itself. Thank you buddy for bringing me along with you in ways big and small. What a ride you’re all in for… @deadpoolmovie IN THEATERS NOW”.

She signed the post “LP” which is the shorthand for “Ladypool,” the nickname for the character that comic fans know and love.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.