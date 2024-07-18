Deadpool & Wolverine Debuts New BossLogic Poster

Deadpool & Wolverine has a brand-new BossLogic poster ahead of the premiere. In the new image to promote the movie, Deadpool soars above Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Although Ryan Reynolds’ talkative character is out of focus, he’s joined by Dogpool as they face whatever’s off-camera. There’s a rain of bullets from Deadpool’s firearms and one of the spent rounds reads “LFG.” Clearly, Marvel Studios has turned up the heat on promotion for Deadpool & Wolverine with a week out from release. Some fans and media members have already been lucky enough to see about 30 minutes of the film.

Early response is very positive as the hype continues to build. Content creators like BossLogic are getting in on the act as the anticipation will only grow louder as next week’s San Diego Comic-Con panel draws nearer. It really feels like a massive event for comic book movie fans of all stripes. It couldn’t have come at a better time for theaters all over. Here’s what the artist had to say about the collaboration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BossLogic has the two heroes ready to save the multiverse.

“Proud to have the opportunity to work officially with Marvel Australia on #DeadpoolandWolverine,” BossLogic wrote. “When it comes to movies, Deadpool is my favourite, so now him coming together with Wolverine makes it a dream project to be part of. One week until it’s in cinemas. LFG”

Hugh Jackman Is Finally In The MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine gets a brand-new poster!

It’s been a season of reflection for Hugh Jackman and his co-star ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Logan actor has been through such a journey with his X-Men hero already. Entering the MCU is just the latest stop on the wild ride of his career. During a conversation with The Official Marvel Podcast, Jackman talked about his early days as Wolverine and how much the fans have responded to his take on such an iconic character.

“I don’t think I understood what it meant to the wider world,” Jackman reflected. “I wasn’t a big comic book fan, in particular, growing up. I had never heard of X-Men. In some ways, I’m really glad I didn’t know. Because, I really approached Logan as I would any other character. Yes, he had claws coming out of him, and yes he could heal himself, yeah he had crazy hair. But, for me, it’s just another character to embody with all the human-ness of him.”

“I said, as an actor, I work as much on the voice and the physicality of any part I play. On film, it’s your eyes, but every part of you that you use. Looking at these big beautiful images, I was like, ‘Look at the economy!’ They can sell an entire action sequence with 12 images,” he exclaimed. “It was about marginalized communities, minorities, and all of this stuff. Look how unique they were and where they stood and the animal side of him. So, I was playing with all of that. I was in a room working on it. All those poses and all the things I did was everything taken off the comic books.”

Do you like this poster the best? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!