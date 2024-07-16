Deadpool & Wolverine’s New Teaser Includes Hidden Marvel Variant

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s latest teaser managed to sneak in a previously unseen Deadpool variant. On social media, Marvel Studios is calling the latest clip “Everyone,” and the theme is rounding up the troops to protect the multiverse. While a lot of fans have been freaking out about more Lady Deadpool, Cowboy Deadpool also makes his first appearance in any of the promotional material from this film. A lot of the chatter online has revolved around different variants of Wolverine. However, it has become increasingly clear that Wade Wilson will be getting some spotlight in multiple forms during this film too. His Wild West variant is just the latest example of that along with the small dog who joins their cause.

Comics fans will know cowboy Deadpool from the Deadpool Corps event in those books. This variant of Wade Wilson is known as The Deadpool Kid on Earth-1108 he appears with the main universe Deadpool (Earth-616) and Headpool from Earth-2149. Now, he’s more towards the antihero side of things than the Deadpool we know from the films. Could that come in to play during Deadpool & Wolverine? We’ll have to wait and see. (Also worth noting that one of the rumored inclusions for this MCU movie is Kid Deadpool and if you think Ryan Reynolds will be able to resist a joke about their names being so similar, I don’t know what to tell you.)

Even with fan concerns about revealing too much in the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine, marvel studios is still pouring gasoline on the fire when it comes to promotion. This latest teaser includes footage from the fan event screenings that have been going on in recent weeks. So, it would seem that there’s not too much being revealed. But, if people are sensitive about spoilers, it might be time to get out and start putting up those filters right now.

Deadpool & Wolverine Is Hiding More Secrets

Cowboy Deadpool is just the tip of the iceberg.

When it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine, Kevin Feige and company have been keeping plenty of secrets before the movie’s release. And, in the case of this MCU blockbuster, the company has been more tight-lipped than usual. Earlier in filming, Marvel Studios had a horde of paparazzi leaking certain cameos and appearances. That was a bit disappointing for some fans. But, Feige recently told Variety that having some things spoiled wasn’t the end of the world. In fact, getting to film outside ended up being a pretty big plus in the grand scheme of things.

“That was very important to us,” Feige began. “We didn’t want this to be a green screen box for all of the locations. We want it to be out in the real world, and that always comes with potential tradeoffs. We were in a lot of secure locations and places that were far away from prying eyes — with the exception of drones. It was a new experience for me to have paparazzi drones flying over flying over set.”

“Sometimes things look cool in a behind-the-scenes photo, but most often, they don’t look great,” he added. “I think people are savvy enough over the years to know that’s not what it will look like in the movie. That being said, Wolverine in that yellow outfit looks cool from any angle, drone or shot through the trees.”

What other variants do you think we'll see in the movie?