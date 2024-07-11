Deadpool & Wolverine: First Reactions Have Marvel Fans “In Disbelief”

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally heading to theaters this month, and Marvel fans can’t wait to see Deadpool/Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) team up with Wolverine/Logan (Hugh Jackman). There has been so much speculation, teases, and rumors about the film in recent months, but we finally have an idea of how some folks are responding to the film. 35 minutes of the movie was screened this week during a promotional tour in Shanghai, China. Reynolds and Jackman were joined by director Shawn Levy who introduced the footage to the crowd. Now, some of the audience members have taken to social media to share their reactions to the footage.

“No joke, I’m struggling to find any negatives,” @hzjoe03 wrote. “Despite the Fox merger, this feels like a straight-up continuation from Deadpool 2 story and tone-wise. Nothing has been toned back, all the comedy hit, and the action was beautiful. Saw lots of you had a problem with the colour grading in trailers, but on screen it’s so much better and the suits are absolutely gorgeous.”

“The trailers haven’t given much away at all, a majority of the footage you’ve seen happens in the first 30 mins or so and even then, a lot of that 30 minutes were things I didn’t expect at all,” he added.

“The timeline might cook me for that but Shawn Levy actually got that sauce oh my god,” @Nacht_Silver added. I am in disbelief.”

“Only in 40 Mins he cooked so much,” @itsokloll replied. “The other 90 Mins is Gon send me in Heaven.”

“Pretty fun, cool opening credits,” @whenbatmenfly shared.

“Just wow! From the gritty yet groovy opening scene to the nail-biting montage of what’s to come, Marvel Studios’ latest offering overflows with in-your-face humor, action-packed sequences, and eye-popping visuals. While its R-16 rating might be too soft or too strong for some, the dynamic pairing of #Deadpool and #Wolverine is a special treat for fans and casual viewers alike, offering a fresh and fierce twist amidst the usual superhero flicks,” @cinemabravoph wrote.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.