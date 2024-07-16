Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser Reveals Best Look Yet at Lady Deadpool

With just ten days left until the movie hits theaters, Marvel has released another one-minute teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine, this time centering on Wade’s toupee….No, seriously, that’s a thing that runs through the whole minute. It also features new looks at Dogpool and the best look yet at Lady Deadpool (although there’s still no face, voice, or anything that might tell us who is actually playing the character). The teaser, like most of the promotional campaign for the movie, also leans heavily on the exhausted, exasperated Wolverine trying to tolerate the motormouthed Deadpool.

We also get as much Negasonic Teenage Warhead a we’ve had yet. You can see it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.