Deadpool & Wolverine Director Reveals Why It Isn’t Titled Deadpool 3

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s director shared why the movie isn’t called Deadpool 3. Shawn Levy told Marvel’s Official Podcast that the two leads sharing a title isn’t just for marketing, it’s effectively a promise. This movie is just as much about Hugh Jackman’s Logan as it is about Ryan Reynolds’ beloved Marvel character. During his interview, he lays out an emotional journey for Deadpool & Wolverine centered on their shared friendship. Even if it doesn’t begin with the X-Men and his talkative counterpart getting along, this is their shared story and the movie reflects that in more ways than just the title alone. Check out what else the director had to say on this week’s episode.

“this is not called Deadpool 3, there’s a reason it’s not called Deadpool 3,” Levy told the podcast. “Because it’s very much Deadpool & Wolverine. That is the defining trait and premise of this picture. It’s about two people stuck on a quest, who in normal circumstances would not choose to spend a minute together. And now, they’ve gotta spend days.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Levy added, “So, that’s a recipe for humor, for conflict which is also funny, for violence, but ultimately it has this innate potential for something emotional. How do relationships evolve including ones that start with hatred.”

Get Ready For An Emotional Journey With Deadpool & Wolverine

It’s going down in under a week!

If all of that wasn’t enough to prepare you for the emotional side of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s got more for you. In a chat with Deadline, the MCU architect called Deadpool & Wolverine the most wholesome R-rated film ever. That’s a pretty lofty claim. But, the filmmakers involved are pounding the table that fans are going to feel something very different than they’re expecting during parts of this summer blockbuster.

“I think we’ve been edgy in the past, but my favorite thing is that we span all types of genres and tones,” Feige argued. “I think it gets a lot of attention that this is our first R-rated movie, but it is the third R-rated Deadpool movie, so we wanted to stay true to what Ryan [Reynolds] has built over those last couple of movies and we weren’t going to undo that.”

“I will say — Hugh and Ryan have talked about this — and I think people can tell from the trailer and from the press tour so far, yes, it’s R-rated, yes there’s some language and blood, but the film is incredibly emotional. I keep calling it the most wholesome R-rated film that anybody can ever see,” Feige said. “It really is a celebration of friendship and family and of found family. I don’t want to overdo it, but for all the R-rated raunchiness that gets attention, when people see the movie, it’s going to be about how heartfelt it is — in my opinion, much more than the first two Deadpool films. That’s what I’m really excited about, once people get past the ‘F’ words and the R-rating, to see how sweet it is.”

Do you love the focus in the movie being split? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!