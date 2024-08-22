Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals Punk Variant Cut From Film

Deadpool & Wolverine is making a killing at the box office, and Marvel Studios is letting those behind the scenes unveil more of their work on the project. Within the past week alone, there’s been a massive influx of concept art that’s surfaced, revealing an unused combination of Wolverine and Deadpool as well as a version of the Merc With a Mouth inspired by Rob Liefeld’s most popular comics. Now, a riff on a Spider-Punk (but with Deadpool) has surfaced courtesy of visual development artist David Masson San Gabriel.

“Another variant that didn’t make it, Punkpool! Next i will be posting the ones that made it into the movie,” San Gabriel shared on Instagram alongside the concept art. In it, Deadpool can be seen with a mohawk, plaid pants, and enough studded clothing to make The Misfits blush. See the concept art for yourself below.

When we spoke to Liefeld at San Diego Comic-Con, the comic creator said he wasn’t surprised by how well Deadpool & Wolverine is performing at the box office.

“I knew it was gonna have a ‘2’ in it,” Liefeld said when told Deadpool & Wolverine had already made $200 million on opening day. “I’ve been telling everybody, it can clear it. People are hung up on this rating. This isn’t 10 years ago … Today’s kids don’t think in PG-13 and R, and the stuff that they get online, it’s way more advanced. So our rating, let’s go, break it.”

“It’s great company to be in,” he added, referring to the other huge movies that cracked the top ten biggest openers. “They deserve it.”

