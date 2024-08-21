Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals Rob Liefeld Inspired Variant

Deadpool & Wolverine already has a sizable nod to comics legend Rob Liefeld, naming a shoe store after the creator, riffing on the viral meme suggesting he doesn’t know how to draw feet. As it turns out, another Liefeldian Deadpool variant nearly appeared in the picture, a nod to Liefeld’s trademark pouch-filled costumes. Tuesday, Marvel Studios visual development boss Andy Park unveiled concept art of a Deadpool variant covered head-to-toe with pouches.

“DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE film concept art series: ROB-POOL! This was me honoring my original boss & creator of Deadpool in @robliefeld During preproduction we played with fun variations of Deadpool’s costume for a fun sequence,” Park shared on Instagram. “So I had to create these versions playing with classic Liefeld-isms like exaggerated muscles, pouches, swords, shoulder pads, his original costume color breakups and original eye shapes. So much fun! Thanks Rob! 🙏🏻”

When we spoke to Liefeld at San Diego Comic-Con, the comic creator said he wasn’t surprised in the slightest by the threequel’s stellar box office performance.

“I knew it was gonna have a ‘2’ in it,” Liefeld said when told Deadpool & Wolverine had already made $200 million on opening day. “I’ve been telling everybody, it can clear it. People are hung up on this rating. This isn’t 10 years ago … Today’s kids don’t think in PG-13 and R, and the stuff that they get online, it’s way more advanced. So our rating, let’s go, break it.”

“It’s great company to be in,” he added, referring to the other huge movies that cracked the top ten biggest openers. “They deserve it.”

