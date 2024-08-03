Deadpool & Wolverine Officially Surpasses Logan’s Lifetime Box Office Haul

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters last weekend, and the newest Marvel Studios movie is breaking records for R-rated movies left and right. This week, it beat Joker to become the highest R-rated earner on a Tuesday or Wednesday. As of yesterday, the movie’s domestic box office total overtook Logan‘s, and now it has already managed to surpass the 2017 film’s entire worldwide gross. Deadpool & Wolverine has now made $630.4 million globally in its first week in theatres, surpassing the $619 million Logan made in its entire run.

It’s interesting to see Deadpool & Wolverine surpass Logan so quickly considering Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine is one of the biggest draws for the audience. Many thought Logan would be his last outing, but Deadpool & Wolverine did a good job of explaining the character’s return. As for critic and audience reception, Logan earned a 93% critics score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is currently up on the review site with a 78% critics score and 96% audience score.

Deadpool & Wolverine is also on track to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie domestically. Currently, the top domestic earner in this category belongs to Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ. The Deadpool theequel has already surpassed the 2004 film’s total internationally. As for the worldwide R-rated ranking, Deadpool & Wolverine still has to beat Joker, which took the crown from the first Deadpool in 2019. Joker earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and we’ll be waiting to see if Deadpool & Wolverine can overtake it.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Become the Highest-Grossing Movie of 2024?

Deadpool & Wolverine is crushing it at the box office, but it has a ways to go to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Inside Out 2 has proven to be a big win for Pixar Animation Studios, passing $1 billion at the box office during its third weekend in theaters. It didn’t take much longer for the sequel to surpass Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. This week, the movie has hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

