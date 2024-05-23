Deadpool & Wolverine Star Ryan Reynolds Praises Villain

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds had some pretty weighty praise for Emma Corrin's villain in the upcoming movie. The Deadpool actor got asked about the person bringing Cassandra Nova to life during a profile in Harpers Bazaar. Corrin has had a lot of different roles over the last few years. But, there's a livewire danger that they brought to the table with Cassandra Nova that is hard to shake. Reynolds mentioned that edge during the profile and said that fans are probably going to be really taken with the X-Men villain when Deadpool & Wolverine hit the big screen in two months. Check out what else he had to say down below!

"It felt like working with a skin-covered Swiss Army knife," Reynolds recalled. "Emma brought a Gene Wilder energy to Deadpool & Wolverine. Mischief, danger, unpredictability—from their first scene onward, we understand the villain enough to know why she's motivated to oppose our heroes. And that's because Emma is so fucking excellent at humanizing even the most chaotic lines. The only thing we love more than hating a villain is loving one. And we love Emma's Cassandra Nova from the jump."

Jackman also had to give Corrin some props for that wild performance. "Emma has an ability to so subtly change—to turn on a dime," The Wolverine star revealed. "There was an effortlessness, a sense of danger."

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings More Comics Goodness To The Big Screen

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Cassandra Nova is one of those big comics pulls that make the fans really excited. But, no image from this movie has ignited more fervor on social media than Hugh Jackman walking around in the classic yellow and blue Wolverine costume. Empire Magazine got the star to admit they debated debuting hi iconic look during The Wolverine. That fell through, but when Marvel Studios and Shawn Levy had the chance to get Logan into that spandex this time, they ran through that door at the first opportunity.

"We almost did it in The Wolverine," Jackman told the outlet. "But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, 'That's him.' There are different sides of Wolverine we haven't seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me... It's great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face."

