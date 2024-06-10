Deadpool & Wolverine: ScreenX and 4DX Posters Revealed (Exclusive)

Wade Wilson and Logan are best buds in new posters for Deadpool & Wolverine. The two fan-favorite X-Men reunite back on the big screen, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their iconic roles in the first X-Men movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool & Wolverine is also the only Marvel movie to release in theaters this year. There have already been some wildly entertaining posters for Deadpool & Wolverine, but ScreenX and 4DX are stepping up to the plate with their posters, and one of them includes a special appearance by everyone's favorite four-legged canine Dogpool.

After teaming up for ScreenX screenings of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, ComicBook is exclusively debuting new ScreenX and 4DX posters for Deadpool & Wolverine. The ScreenX poster features Deadpool, Wolverine, and Dogpool walking together through a fiery blaze. Dogpool was one of the standout characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers and images, and Ryan Reynolds has even revealed some behind-the-scenes details regarding Dogpool's origin.

The 4DX poster focuses just on Deadpool and Wolverine, with Wade Wilson resting his head on Logan's shoulder. Of course, Wolverine looks like he could care less about the public display of affection from Deadpool, and the fire explosion is once again spotted in the background. "Feel it in 4DX," the 4DX poster states, while the ScreenX poster states, "See more in ScreenX." You can check out both posters at the end of the article.

Ryan Reynolds reveals how Dogpool joined Deadpool & Wolverine

"It's love at first sight," Ryan Reynolds told Empire when discussing Dogpool. "He loves Dogpool." He then talked about how Dogpool, whose real name is Peggy, won the Ugliest Dog award in Britain. "Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain's Ugliest Dog," Reynolds said. "The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson."

Deadpool and Wolverine are obviously the headliners of a movie titled Deadpool & Wolverine, but according to Ryan Reynolds, Dogpool's role grew unexpectedly during the writing process. "It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew," he explained. "It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple."

Reynolds then joked about how and where Dogpool might relieve itself. "Dogpool's a Pool, so probably has some moral flexibility about where she wees and poops," Reynolds said.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.