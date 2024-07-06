Deadpool & Wolverine Director Says This Is Not Like Any MCU Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine is not like any MCU movie you’ve seen according to Shawn Levy. The director teased the surprises in store during an interview with Total Film. While the MCU is long-running now, Levy sees Deadpool & Wolverine as an opportunity to expand what this franchise can offer. In the trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie, Deadpool calls himself “Marvel Jesus.” This, of course, led to an onslaught of people, saying that the Merc with a Mouth was on the way to save the MCU. The jury is still out on that. (Honestly, an entire phrase that can be tracked back to Google search keywords and YouTube essays about the franchise probably isn’t getting solved by one film.) But, Levy is going to give this one the good old college try. He, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had a blast making this movie and it shows.

“We had no idea it would be this unique moment where people are asking what the MCU means any more,” Levy said during their conversation. “Can it surprise us? Can it break molds in ways that we don’t expect? We certainly hope that this movie is an answer to those questions.”

“What Kevin Feige has built with the MCU is historic as far as a string of successes, but culture has its tide chart, culture has ebbs and flows, and one thing we do know is you can’t keep doing the same thing ad nauseum and expect people to greet it with the same excitement,” Levy added. “And so it just worked out really fortuitously because our movie is not like any MCU movie. Yeah, and I say that as a fan of a lot of MCU movies.”

Deadpool Arrives As “Marvel Jesus”

The entire idea about the “Marvel Jesus” line stretches far back to the pandemic. That’s how long Deadpool & Wolverine has been in the hopper. But elsewhere in that Total Film cover story, Levy said that he couldn’t take credit for the viral line. In fact, the writers and creative team are amused by how it’s taken on another meaning entirely among the fans on social media. The momentum behind Deadpool & Wolverine is nothing short of staggering. It looks like Inside Out 2 will be the only big contender for movie of the summer. Luckily for the Marvel movie, the reunion of two massive fan-favorite characters should be enough to seize the day and meet most expectations.

“I would love to take credit for those parallels,” Levy shared. “Some we absolutely intend, but some are coincidences, and we came up with ‘Marvel Jesus’ two years ago. People love to get on bandwagons whether they’re positive, but frankly even more when they’re negative.”

