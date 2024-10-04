Deadpool & Wolverine's Funny Gag Reel Includes Outtakes From Deleted Scenes

Deadpool & Wolverine, the biggest comic book movie of 2024, arrived on Digital earlier this week and, along with it, dropped a bunch of bonus content including the movie's gag reel. Along with a number of stumbles and some alternate line reads, the Deadpool & Wolverine gag reel also brings in a couple of shots that didn't make it into the final movie at all, most notably ending on one. In the final shots of the gag reel, Deadpool comes in and breaks up the very poignant moment at the campfire between Logan and Laura, delivering a pretty funny line but one that was probably better left to the gag reel as it could have undercut the sincerity of the moment.

The gag reel is one of the bonus features that comes free with a digital or disc purchase of Deadpool & Wolverine. You can see the gag reel below thanks to the magic of ComicBook's Instagram account.

Given his long, profane rant and the fact that he seems to be a lot of fun to work with behind the scenes, it's arguably not surprising the Chris Evans's relatively small role in the film turned out to feature heavily in the gag reel. Reynolds, meanwhile, seemed to be ad-libbing quite a bit -- something that's not surprising, but since he is a member of the Writers Guild, something that some fans were worried he wouldn't have been able to do during last year's WGA strike.

