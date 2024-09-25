Deadpool & Wolverine Home Release Date Revealed by Ryan Reynolds

The time has come for Deadpool & Wolverine to make its way to the comfort of fans' homes. It's been almost exactly two months since Deadpool & Wolverine slashed its way to theaters, reinvigorating Marvel fans while becoming one of the biggest movies to release this year. The big screen reunion between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is something fans had been calling for, and Deadpool & Wolverine definitely delivered to the tune of over $600 million at the box office. But as its theatrical run comes to an end, the first X-Men film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look for a second life on home video.

Ryan Reynolds announced that the digital home release of Deadpool & Wolverine will be on October 1st. "Enjoy @realhughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home," Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter). A short video promoting Deadpool & Wolverine's home release also includes scenes from the movie, along with behind-the-scenes commentary from Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, along with blooper reels. Pre-orders to own Deadpool & Wolverine on digital are open now, so if you enjoyed it in theaters, get to ordering so you can watch it anywhere, anytime.

Enjoy @realhughjackman’s abs from the comfort and privacy of your home. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/BILFny8vLw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 25, 2024

Marvel announces Deadpool/Wolverine comic series

Marvel Comics is capitalizing on the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine by launching an ongoing series starring the Merc With a Mouth and Logan. Marvel's ongoing Deadpool/Wolverine series comes from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara. Deadpool/Wolverine is a reunion between Percy and Cassara, who were the creative team that launched X-Force during the X-Men's Krakoa era. X-Force featured Wolverine in a main role, with Deadpool also making appearances during its run. As Cassara's cover for Deadpool/Wolverine #1 illustrates, fans can expect the same bloody and violent action that moviegoers witnessed in their MCU film.

"Josh and I really hit it off when we were working together on X-Force and became great friends," Percy told IGN. "When he made the jump to X-Men, it was honestly a little traumatic for us both—but if you get the opportunity to draw a flagship title, you have to go for it. And he drew the living shit out of that series. We never stopped texting or hanging out at cons. We're always trading stupid jokes (and many hundreds of Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs). I even helped his wife locate one of the elusive 12-foot Home Depot skeletons recently, so we'll both be celebrating Halloween like bosses. This is all to say: we were both so damn excited to get the band back together. Deadpool/Wolverine is us cartwheeling onto the stage and shredding our guitars once more while smoke machines churn and pyrotechnics explode all around us."

(Photo: Deadpool/Wolverine #1 cover - Marvel Comics)

Percy also revealed how Deadpool/Wolverine was in development long before Deadpool & Wolverine found its way into theaters, and while fans of the movie will find much to enjoy, the comic is its own separate beast.

"Well, in some ways it simply feels like business as usual," Percy said. "Since 2017—with the Wolverine: The Long Night podcast—I've never stopped writing Logan for Marvel, and this is simply the next chapter in his journey. But of course things have changed for the mutants, and we're leaning in to this new normal in the series."

Deadpool/Wolverine #1 goes on sale in January 2025, and don't forget to pre-order Deadpool & Wolverine on digital.