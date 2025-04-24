Ryan Reynolds Confirms He’s Working on a New Deadpool Project (What Could It Be?)

There is a secret Deadpool project coming from Ryan Reynolds. What that project is, however, remains a mystery for now. Deadpool & Wolverine was the breakout hit of 2024, helping Marvel Studios rebound from some less-than-stellar projects that failed in moving the needle with fans. Fans want to know when and where Deadpool will show up next. Ryan Reynolds’ name wasn’t included in the massive Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, so for now, the wait continues. Thankfully, Reynolds has something cooking in the Deadpool kitchen, and he’s letting fans in on what that meal might be looking like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TIME spoke to Ryan Reynolds, where the Deadpool star dished on the future of the Merc With a Mouth. Reynolds was first asked about his belief that Deadpool works best as a supporting player, because if he were to join the Avengers or X-Men, then that would be the end of his story. Wade Wilson would have achieved his dream. He also slyly sneaks in how he’s writing something for Deadpool, though he doesn’t say what it is.

“I’m writing something right now… It’s a little ensemble, but I like that he’s isolated,” he said. If he becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we’re at the end. That’s his wish fulfillment, and you can’t give him that.”

Deadpool being in some type of ensemble flick is compelling. We briefly saw Deadpool form X-Force in Deadpool 2, though the majority of the members died before they could take on Josh Brolin’s Cable. Deadpool has fought alongside Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), so it’s not like we haven’t seen Wade work well with others. In fact, Deadpool has found the most success on the big screen when he’s paired with others. Comic book fans love a good team-up since it allows studios to introduce more characters that fans recognize.

Speaking of Beetz, she tossed some cold water on the prospect of returning as Domino in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While attending the premiere for her new film The Dutchman at the 2025 SXSW Festival, Beetz was asked about her potential Marvel future. She admitted that she hasn’t heard anything from Marvel about reprising Domino in an upcoming project, and she isn’t sure if something like that would be in the cards as the MCU progresses towards the end of the Multiverse Saga.

“I haven’t had any talks with Marvel, but I talk about it to myself. [Laughs],” Beetz told Screen Rant. “So, I don’t know. I’d have to find a writer and do all that work, but maybe, who knows?”

It’s been 10 years since the original Deadpool started production, and Ryan Reynolds celebrated those 10 years by posting all three movies online. In the video Reynolds posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Deadpool trilogy is sped up, plays backwards, and is presented in black and white. The entire video runs for just 32 seconds, illustrating Reynolds’ comment that so much time has flown by since he (properly) first played the Merc with a Mouth all those years ago.

“A decade really zips by,” Reynolds wrote. “Deadpool started filming 10 years ago.”