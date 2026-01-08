Denzel Washington’s $130M Action Thriller Movie Becomes a Netflix Hit, 22 Years Later

Each month brings a slew of catalogue titles into Netflix’s roster, movies that opened in theaters years, even decades, ago and now have the chance to discover a new audience. January 2026 brought in Brüno with Sacha Baron Cohen, Colombiana with Zoe Saldaña, Zack Snyder’s remake of Dawn of the Dead, and the aughts legal classic Erin Brockovich among many others. Now, these movies have a chance to expand their fanbase or finally get a rewatch from those who saw them once and want to give it another viewing. Among the catalogue titles is a Denzel Washington actioner from all the way back in 2004, and it appears to be one of the studio movies that is finding new life on the streamer.

That would be Man on Fire, directed by Tony Scott. It only netted mixed reviews from critics at the time of initial release, but the stylish man-on-a-mission movie is clearly appealing to Netflix subscribers.

What Is Man on Fire About & How Is It Doing on Netflix?

In Man on Fire, Washington plays former CIA operative John Creasy, who has found himself at the bottom of a battle more often than not but gets a chance at redemption when he’s offered a bodyguard gig, protecting the nine-year-old daughter of a wealthy automaker. Unfortunately, young Pita (Dakota Fanning) is kidnapped by some thugs acting on behalf of an unseen figure known as “Voice.”

The cast of this intense, often quite grim action-drama is rounded out by Pitch Black‘s Radha Mitchell, Dune: Part Two‘s Christopher Walken, singer Marc Anthony, Casino Royale‘s Giancarlo Giannini, Total Recall‘s Rachel Ticotin, and Iron Man 2‘s Mickey Rourke. Man on Fire reteamed director Scott with Washington for the first time since Crimson Tide in 1995. They then collaborated on the late Scott’s final three movies: Déjà Vu, The Taking of Pelham 123, and Unstoppable.

For the week of 12/29/25 to 1/4/26, Man on Fire ranked sixth on Netflix’s domestic Top 10 chart. That put it behind only Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the underrated Jason Statham crime film Wrath of Man, the pop culture sensation KPop Demon Hunters, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. It also puts it above other new additions to Netflix’s roster such as Ford v. Ferrari, The Girl Who Got Away, Pitch Perfect 2, and Priscilla.

While catalogue titles tend to hit Netflix on the first of each month, as was the case with Man on Fire, the streamer is going to get a major addition come the 15th. Specifically, the entire James Bond collection. So, it seems as though John Creasy is going to have some gun-toting competition vying for his position on the Top 10. But he can enjoy the spotlight while he has it.

Are you going to give Man on Fire a shot on movie night? Let us know in the comments.