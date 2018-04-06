Director Guillermo del Toro Exits Justice League Dark

Guillermo del Toro turns off the lights on Justice League Dark.

Earlier today, word came down that Warner Bros. is reshuffling their DC Vertigo Imprint comic book movie projects to their sister company New Line. Within The Hollywood Reporter’s report, they reveal that director Guillermo del Toro is no longer developing Justice League Dark.

According to their inside sources “the filmmaker, who is working on a sequel to Pacific Rim even as he preps his gothic horror movie Crimson Peak, is no longer attached to the project.”

The script was completed in November and read by Warner Bros. executives in December. We didn’t hear anything else on the project until April. That is when del Toro told IGN that his schedule was extremely busy and wasn’t sure if he’d be able to slot it in anytime soon. He did add that Justice League Dark would happen with or without him. We’ll see about that.

Justice League Dark is like the Justice League, but instead of Batman, Superman and the rest of the A-Team, this group is made up of DC Comics’ best supernatural heroes, like Constantine, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, and Deadman.