Director Taika Waititi Responds to Russell Crowe’s Praise of Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi is the director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok, but his latest film has been getting some recognition this awards season. The movie is up for two Golden Globes this year for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Roman Griffin Davis). Jojo Rabbit follows “a lonely German boy (Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic.” In addition to directing the movie, Waititi also played the child’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. The film has been met with mostly positive reviews, currently standing at a 79% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 95% audience score. Turns out, Waititi fans aren’t the only people who enjoyed the movie. Russel Crowe, the actor best known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, took to Twitter today to praise Jojo Rabbit.

Captain Lucky Jack has spoken ❤️ https://t.co/drFfLPrH8q — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 5, 2020

.@jojorabbitmovie Caught up with it a few days ago and I’ve just let it sink into my soul.

What seems slapstick and perhaps insensitive becomes something so beautiful. So important.

@TaikaWaititi is a mother ducker. You heard me. Perfect cast,” Crowe wrote.

“Captain Lucky Jack has spoken ❤️,” Waititi replied.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit is still playing in select theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.