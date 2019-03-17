‘Aladdin’: First Full-Length Trailer Released by Disney

Our wish is Disney’s command! After the House of Mouse released only two short teasers for the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie, fans were left wondering if a full-length trailer would ever make its way online. The waiting ended on Tuesday morning, as the official trailer was released during Good Morning America.

You can watch the full Aladdin trailer in the video above!

Disney had confirmed the released of the full Aladdin trailer on Monday, when the Good Morning America Twitter account announced that Tuesday’s edition of the show would be exclusively airing the new footage.

“TOMORROW,” read Monday’s tweet. “A GMA WORLD PREMIERE – the first full trailer of [Disney’s Aladdin], LIVE.”

As promised, Good Morning America delivered the highly-anticipated trailer. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Disney would release the new trailer on Good Morning America, despite the early time of day. Since Disney owns ABC, it has long been tradition for the various studios under the Disney umbrella — like Marvel and Lucasfilm — to air trailers on the show.

Leading up to the unveiling of this new trailer, the biggest point of conversation surrounding Aladdin has been the look of Will Smith‘s Genie, which has been met with more than its fair share of criticism. Unfortunately, his take will forever be compared to the impeccable performance from Robin Williams in the original animated film, but Smith has made it clear that he wants to make his iteration stand on its own.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith said. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.”

“[Williams] infused the character with a timeless version of himself,” he continued. “I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

Disney’s Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24th.

