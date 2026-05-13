Disney Animator Confirms Revival of Canceled Animated Film

Disney has always been a juggernaut when it comes to animated films, with entries like The Lion King, Aladdin, and Zootopia being just a few examples. On the television front, the studio has produced some legendary entries that are still discussed to this day, with the likes of Gravity Falls, The Owl House, and Amphibia garnering some major fanbases. Following the series finales for these three series, the creators of the Disney Channel shows have all been working on new projects, many of which have been funded by fans. Luckily, a proposed film from Amphibia creator Matt Braly, which had been shot down by Sony Pictures Animation, has been saved.

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Recently, Matt Braly confirmed that his previously canceled film, Afterworld, had been picked up by Monk Studios out of Thailand. Here’s what Braly had to say when confirming the movie’s future: “I am very proud to announce that an animation studio based in Thailand has acquired the rights to my movie. They are called “The MONK Studios”, are based in Bangkok, and are passionately pursuing a way to make this discarded film a reality.” Braly also discussed details when it comes to the current status of the canceled Sony Pictures project, “To be transparent. The film is not funded or in official production. In fact, MONK will be at Annecy this year looking for potential partners and investors. However, there is a lot of buzz around this project already fueled entirely by your public outcry earlier this year.”

HERE WE GO – I am very proud to announce that an animation studio based in Thailand has acquired the rights to my movie. They are called "The MONK Studios", are based in Bangkok, and are passionately pursuing a way to make this discarded film a reality. pic.twitter.com/dVWsiRAvSM — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) May 13, 2026

The Future of Braly

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Following the conclusion of Amphibia, Matt Braly didn’t take long to step back into the animation world, and not just with Afterworld. Earlier this year, the former Disney animator launched his own indie studio, Fantasy Project, which will develop a brand new animated series that puts a dark twist on the story of the Nutcracker. Clara & The Below will be a mini-series that will re-imagine the classic fairy tale, with each episode running for around “six to eight minutes,” to create a “twenty-four-minute” film. The project received its funding via fan support on Kickstarter, with Clara & The Below funded in less than fifteen minutes. To date, the mini-series has received an astonishing $443,662 in overall support.

Despite venturing off to his own part of the animation world, Braly is still planning to return to the Disney series that helped put him on the map. In November of this year, Amphibia: Strange Voyage will hit retailers, which will arrive as the long-awaited sequel to Matt’s animated show. Taking place years following the series finale, here’s the official description for the Disney show’s follow-up: “Years after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, they arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for.”

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