Amphibia Creator Talks Long-Awaited Sequel

Disney might be best known for its feature-length films and its sprawling amusement parks, but the studio has also made a big name for itself when it comes to animated television series. With the likes of Phineas & Ferb, Gravity Falls, and The Owl House, the Disney Channel has become a major network for animated originals. Amongst the many animated projects released by the studio, Amphibia created a passionate fanbase over the course of its three seasons when it debuted on Disney’s cable network. Now, Amphibia creator Matt Braly is preparing to return to this frog-filled world with a sequel that fans have been dying to see.

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For those who might not know, Amphibia ended in 2022, giving its characters a conclusive finale while also giving viewers a glimpse ten years into the future. Creator Matt Braly had previously announced that this universe would be returning via a brand new comic series that will see Disney teaming up with publisher TokyoPop in Amphibia: Strange Voyage. In a recent interview, Braly discussed the focus on the Plantars in the sequel and the relationship between Ivy and Sprig, “They’re on this big adventure together. Ivy is like great, finally an adventure just for us, but Sprig is looking at his phone, thinking of his memories.” The Amphibia creator also noted that the frogs are still struggling with losing their human comrades, “All the characters are really struggling with the three human girls having left, and they’re all coping in different ways.”

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Amphibia Will Return

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If you want a closer look at the upcoming comic series set to arrive on the stands this November, here’s how Tokyopop describes the Amphibia sequel: “A witty and heroic journey into mysterious lands, this frog-themed fantasy is a blast for fans of the show and newcomers alike! Years after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, they arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for.”

While Matt Braly is returning to Amphibia via this upcoming comic series, he has since moved on from Disney when it comes to animation. Earlier this year, the animator announced that he was set to open an animation studio of his own, Fantasy Project. The first project of this new endeavor has been announced as Clara And The Below, which will be far different from his previous works. In this new indie project, which has already launched a successful Kickstarter campaign, Braly is planning to unleash a darker take on the classic Nutcracker story. While the project has yet to give animation enthusiasts a release date, the animator has been hard at work when it comes to stretching his legs and forging a new independent path outside of his Disney resume.

What do you think of Amphibia’s upcoming return via its sequel comic? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!