Amphibia Creator Announces Show’s Spiritual Successor, Creates New Studio

Following the tragic news that Sony Animation had canceled an upcoming animated film from Matt Braly and Rebecca Sugar, Amphibia’s creator had released a statement regarding the defunct movie. Luckily, despite the cancellation, Braly has something else to work on as the former Disney animator is working on a brand new animated project. While not quite the same as the world of frogs and the supernatural that many know him for, Braly has teased a wild new adventure, along with a new studio to help create it. Even with Sony passing on his movie, Matt Braly is still looking to expand the world of animation.

Quickly following the announcement from Braly that his animated film wouldn’t be made a reality, the animator revealed his next series, Clara & The Below. Rather than focusing on a bright and colorful world, this upcoming series is teased as a “gothic horror series” that will twist the story of the Nutcracker in some terrifying ways. On top of revealing this upcoming project, Braly revealed that he is beginning his own animation studio, Fantasy Project. Considering the success that The Owl House creator, Dana Terrace, saw with her pilot episode of Knights of Guinevere, it makes sense that Braly would try his hand at creating his own original animated story. You can check out the first look at the series below.

I was so touched by all the kind messages I received yesterday. It has given me a lot of encouragement for what will now be a big swing:



My next animated project will be the first episode of a gothic horror interpretation of the Nutcracker called "Clara and the Below." pic.twitter.com/U8gc64TsbC — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) February 11, 2026

Clara & The Below is Coming

Disney

To help create this new animated world, Braly has started a Kickstarter to keep the project independent, which you can visit by clicking here. Alongside the new website, Matt shared the following message, teasing the fundraiser’s launch, “This will be an 100% independent production that relies on crowdfunding for its budget. Please give us a follow at our pre-launch page here to receive updates leading to our March 13th launch.” Considering Braly has had experience not just with the creation of Amphibia, but also working on Gravity Falls, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, and Steven Universe, Clara & The Below is an animated project to keep your eyes on.

Last year, Braly had discussed the potential return of Amphibia during the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con, though should this universe return, it would be different from how it landed on the Disney Channel. Specifically, Matt teased that Amphibia wouldn’t return to the small screen, “Not as a television show per se, but I do think it would be fun to return to the characters and world in a very unexpected way.” As of the writing of this article, this potential comeback remains a mystery, and with Braly now working on a brand new universe, the franchise’s return might be that much further away. Regardless of when the Disney Channel series makes a comeback, its legacy on the animation world won’t soon be forgotten, as its fanbase still talks about the universe to this day.

