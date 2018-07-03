Disney Releases New ‘Christopher Robin’ Teaser

Some friendships last a lifetime. 🍯 See #ChristopherRobin in theatres August 3. pic.twitter.com/8wNG8FdaSq — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 2, 2018

It’s only one month until Disney’s live action Winnie the Pooh adventure, Christopher Robin, hits theaters around the globe, and Walt Disney Studios is celebrating with some new footage from the film.

The studio unveiled a 30-second teaser trailer for Christopher Robin on its official Twitter account Monday afternoon.

While Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3, there hasn’t been much marketing for the film to this point, save for one full-length trailer and a couple of short teasers. This can probably be attributed to Disney’s busy summer release schedule.

Between Avengers: Infinity War, Incredibles 2, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Disney has had quite a lot to advertise, constantly pushing to market the next available movie. Once the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters this weekend, Christopher Robin will finally be next in line.

Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character, who has grown into an adult and forgotten about his childhood friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. You can read the film’s official synopsis below!

In the heartwarming live action adventure ‘Disney’s Christopher Robin,’ the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.

