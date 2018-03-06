Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer Released Online

The first trailer for Disney’s live action take on the world of Winnie the Pooh has finally arrived!

On Monday, Walt Disney Studios tweeted out the first poster for Christopher Robin, and announced that the debut trailer would be released online on Tuesday. Now, one day later, Disney has made good on their promise.

The trailer has officially been released, and you can watch it in the video above!

Starring Ewan McGregor as the titular character, Christopher Robin tells a story years after the young boy spent his free time in the imaginative land of the Hundred Acre Wood. Now that he’s an adult, and he’s forgotten about the adventures that used to be, Christopher’s old friends are coming to our world to remind of the good old days.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In the heartwarming live action adventure “Disney’s Christopher Robin,” the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.

“Disney’s Christopher Robin” is directed by Golden Globe® nominee Marc Forster (“Finding Neverland”) and written by Oscar® winner Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), Alex Ross Perry (“Golden Exits”) and Oscar nominee Allison Schroeder (“Hidden Figures”) based on characters created by A.A. Milne. The producers are Brigham Taylor (“The Jungle Book”) and Kristin Burr (“Ice Princess”) with Reneé Wolfe and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers. The film stars multiple Golden Globe and Emmy® nominee Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”) as Christopher Robin; Golden Globe nominee Hayley Atwell (“Agent Carter”) as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Emmy winner Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”) as Keith Winslow, Robin’s boss. The film also features the voices of: Jim Cummings (“Winnie the Pooh”) as Winnie the Pooh; Chris O’Dowd (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”) as Tigger; three-time Emmy® winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) as Eeyore; Toby Jones (“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”) as Owl; Nick Mohammed (“The Martian”) as Piglet; Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who”) as Rabbit; and Oscar® nominee Sophie Okonedo (“The Secret Life of Bees”) as Kanga.

Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3.