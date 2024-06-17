Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in July 2024

We may be a couple of weeks away from the start of July, but Disney+ is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead by revealing the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the service. Wednesday saw the entire Disney Bundle released the slate of July additions, and Disney+ specifically has several titles of note on the way in the coming weeks. The biggest of Disney's July additions is undoubtedly the first batch of Bluey Minisodes. The smash-hit Bluey series is currently on hiatus for an undisclosed amount of time, but it will return this summer in a shorter form. The Bluey Minisodes are shorts between one and three minutes that follow Bluey and Bingo as they play games and go on small adventures. The first seven episodes are arriving on July 3rd, followed by another batch later this year and a final batch in 2025. You can check out the full list of Disney+ July additions below!

July 1st SHARKFEST

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Baby Sharks in the City

Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Shark vs. Ross Edgley

Sharks Gone Viral

Supersized Sharks

July 2nd The Acolyte – Episode 6 at 6pm PT

In Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems....The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

July 3rd Bluey Minisodes – First 7 Minisodes Streaming

"Bluey Minisodes" is a collection of one- to three-minute shorts written by "Bluey" creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of "Bluey."

July 9th The Acolyte – Episode 7 at 6pm PT

July 12th Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version) Descendants: The Rise of Red - Premiere

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella's perfectionist daughter Chloe as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

July 15th Angels in the Outfield

July 16th The Acolyte – Episode 8 at 6pm PT

July 17th America's Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

July 21st NFL Flag Football Championship

Boys 15 Under Final (3-4pm PT)

Girls 18 Under Final (4-5pm PT) Disney+ will stream LIVE coverage of the inaugural event from Canton, Ohio, a 30-game showcase featuring the top 15U boys and 18U girls teams competing for the NFL FLAG Championship title.

July 24th Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)