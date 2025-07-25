Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Footage Description from San Diego Comic-Con

Blumhouse is back with the deadliest animatronics around in the much-anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which received its first trailer earlier today to kick off San Diego Comic-Con. The rollout was far from done, though, as during the Comic-Con festivities, Blumhouse presented the first look at a new clip from the film, which follows the sequel’s newest additions to the franchise Mckenna Grace and Ted Briones. While the footage hasn’t been released by the studio, ComicBook was in attendance and has a full description of it right here.

As seen in the first trailer, part of the film will follow two Paranormal investigators scouting out the original Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria location, as the one in the first film was a franchise. The clip begins with Grace and Briones being led into the restaurant by a creepy new security guard, played by Freddy Carter.

The guard makes a point to mention the marionette, saying “they never made another one”, and then later, a boat ride that floats in the restaurant is shown to have little marionettes stuck in the walls. Foxy isn’t shown amongst the animatronic lineup, and the guard then teases a Mangle appearance when they say, “part of a pull apart attraction, never the same.” At that point, Mckenna’s character hears music, and the guard warns her that this place will play tricks on you.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise continues to be a powerhouse in the worlds of video games, toys, and collectibles, and it added movies to that resume with the original’s success at the box office. Five Night’s at Freddy’s pulled in $291 million worldwide, though that gets more impressive when you consider that not only was it made for a modest budget of $20 million, but it was also released simultaneously on Peacock (the Premium tier).

The sequel will be a straight theatrical release and is releasing in a much-improved theatrical climate than the original did in 2023. The franchise has also only become more popular in the time since, and the sequel is set to also introduce some key fan favorite characters from the second game. That would include the aforementioned Mangle, and fans are also hoping for an appearance from the Puppet, who is sort of set up with the discovery of the Fazbear mask at the end of the trailer. While we wait to see what the second film has in store, you can find the official description below.

“Blumhouse’s box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy’s, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror. Based on Scott Cawthon’s blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon).

The first film, which opened to a record-shattering $80 million and went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide, followed Mike, a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. That fateful decision instead drags him into the black heart of a supernatural nightmare. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is again produced by Jason Blum (M3GAN, Black Phone, Halloween franchise) and Scott Cawthon.”

Are you excited for Five Nights at Freddy's 2?