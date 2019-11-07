Disney+ Launch Date Announced For United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy And Spain

The official launch date for Disney+ in North America has long been set for this coming Tuesday, November 12, with no official date for many European territories in site. That changed today as The Walt Disney Company announced during their quarterly and annual earnings call that Disney+ will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain starting on March 31st. Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 19. Additional territories will be announced at a later date as well, with Disney noting that the availability of certain titles on the service may be different in certain territories.

The content that will be available on Disney+ across all territories will be the original shows and films being produced for the streaming service including the likes of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Imagineering Story, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the Marvel Studios series that are in the works (including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and more). Feature films available on the service will vary though, since streaming distribution rights for various Disney movies will be spread out across various streaming platforms the same way that they are in the domestic market (where some Marvel Studios film are still tied to Netflix and HBO for some time).

When Disney+ launches next week, the service will carry at least 640 titles in tow ranging from recent Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm blockbusters to Disney Channel Original Movies and classic animated series. The service will also include a variety of recently acquired content from the 21st Century Fox acquisition including all thirty seasons of The Simpsons and original series mined from that acquisition including TV series based on Love, Simon and The Sandlot. Unlike Netflix or other streaming services, Disney’s expansive library of owned content is the primary reason Disney+ won’t dabble in licensed content to start with. Disney+ will launch with a fraction of Netflix’s available content.

“Disney+ has the unique position of having a deep library of high-quality content across multiple premium brands, as well as a robust pipeline from its own internal film and TV studios,” a spokesperson for the streaming service told ComicBook.com earlier this week.

Disney+ launches November 12th at a $6.99 a month price point. Annual memberships for the service can be purcahsed for $69.99 a year.

