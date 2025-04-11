Thunderbolts* Star Hints Asterisk Is Due to Marvel Movie Changes

Thunderbolts* star Olga Kurylenko shares her explanation for the mysterious asterisk in the film’s official title, hinting it’s related to changes Marvel made during the movie’s development. In an interview with Screen Rant while promoting her new film Chief of Station, the actress was asked about the Thunderbolts* title and any larger meanings it might have for the final film. While Kurylenko didn’t get into too much detail about her theory, she suggested it had something to do with behind-the-scenes happenings and alterations. Though, she made sure to point out every movie goes through changes while filming.

“Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That’s all I can say, but that also doesn’t say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change,” Kurylenko said. “But yeah, it will be different, we’ll see. There’s nothing I can say. [Laughs]”

The asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title has been a point of conversation for several months, with fans speculating what it might mean. One of the more prevalent theories that has emerged over the course of the Thunderbolts* marketing campaign is that the asterisk pertains to the titular’s team place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A poster included the message “*The Avengers are not available,” suggesting the asterisk means the Thunderbolts have been enlisted to take the Avengers’ place as Earth’s protectors.

Previously, star David Harbour offered his thoughts on the asterisk, teasing, “Things may not be what they seem to be.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige noted fans will learn the meaning of the asterisk after the film has been released. Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd, with box office projections pegging it for an opening of around $70 million domestically.

Kurylenko’s take is a fascinating one. In real life, people will use an asterisk in text messages or social media posts to call attention to changes, such as correcting misspellings. Certain elements of Thunderbolts* were changed during development, most notably Lewis Pullman replacing Steven Yeun in the cast as Sentry. Major rewrites were also reported at one point. The asterisk could be a funny way for Marvel to acknowledge these changes, highlighting that the version of Thunderbolts* being released was not what was originally intended. The studio has gone outside the box with marketing materials like a teaser that mimics A24 film trailers and a poster modeled after a Wheaties box. Winkingly alluding to behind-the-scenes changes in the title would be in line with the rather humorous way Marvel has handled Thunderbolts* to this point.

Fortunately, it sounds like this mystery will finally be solved in a few weeks time. It’ll be fascinating to see how the Thunderbolts* story unfolds, especially since so many cast members will be reprising their roles in Avengers: Doomsday. The film is apparently going to lay a lot of groundwork for the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion, and the asterisk wouldn’t be part of the title if it wasn’t important. Whether it’s about the state of the Avengers or something more meta, it’ll surely be a hot topic of discussion following the movie’s premiere.