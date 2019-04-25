Disney Releases Stunning New Photos From The Lion King

Disney is taking audiences back to Pride Rock this summer, with Jon Favreau‘s photo-realistic adaptation of the animated classic, The Lion King. Boasting a star-studded cast, stunning visuals, and the iconic music that Disney fans have come to love, there is already a lot of hype surrounding the release of the movie. That excitement will likely intensify this morning with the unveiling of a batch of brand new photos.

The images were released by EW on Thursday morning, as a part of the new cover story for The Lion King. We got to see new looks at many of the film’s key characters, including Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Nala, Zazu, Rafiki, Mufasa, and Scar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only do these images make the film look stunning, but they become even more magical when you remember the all-star voice cast that’s attached to the characters. Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and James Earl Jones will all lend their talents to The Lion King.

You can check out all of the new photos from The Lion King below, starting with an adorable shot of three best pals.

Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa

Scar

Rafiki

Simba, Nala, and Zazu

Simba and Mufasa

Pride Rock

Slide 7