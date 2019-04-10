Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Trailer Released

The year of Disney live-action adaptations continues this summer, as the beloved animated classic The Lion King is getting the real life treatment. Director Jon Favreau, who helmed the live-action Jungle Book movie just a few years ago, is taking audiences back to Pride Rock to retell one of the most beloved stories in Disney’s history. The Lion King is easily one of the most anticipated films of the entire year, and now the first full trailer is here.

This debut trailer for The Lion King reveals looks at several fan-favorite characters from the original movie, as well as quite a few iconic scenes that everyone will recognize. Take a look at the trailer above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Favreau’s live-action take on the Disney classic looks to follow the same structure and story beats as the first. Big scenes like the stampede, the attack in the elephant graveyard, and the aging montage with Timon and Pumbaa are all present in the trailer. It’s safe to say that just about everything we love about The Lion King will return in this reimagining, just with some of the most gorgeous special effects in the industry.

Along with the trailer, Disney released the official synopsis for The Lion King, which teases the timeless story and its all-star voice cast.

“Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

“Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. Featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.”

What do you think of this new trailer? Are you excited for The Lion King to arrive? Let us know in the comments!

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!