Every Disney Movie Coming in 2018

If you thought Disney hit it out of the park in 2017, releasing hits like Coco, Beauty and the Beast, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, just wait until you see what 2018 has in store.

The studio has a massive slate this year, releasing 10 major movies from February through December, giving every type of movie fan something to look forward to.

You may be thinking, “How can one studio put out so many different projects in such a short amount of time?” Well, if you didn’t know already, the answer is simple. Disney owns A LOT of properties.

The 10 films coming in 2018 are coming from the collective properties of Disney that include Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, as well as Disney Animation and Walt Disney Studios.

What can you expect from the folks at Walt Disney this year? Here’s a breakdown of all ten movies the studio has planned, and when they’re set to release:

Black Panther

Release Date: February 16

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he heads to his homeland of Wakana, where he will rule as king in place of his late father. This doesn’t sit well with outcast Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) who challenges the throne.

Directed by Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed), Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman.

Black Panther, Marvel’s first solo adventure with a person of color in the leading role, will help bridge the gap between Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

A Wrinkle in Time

Release Date: March 9

Based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel of the same name, A Wrinkle in Time tells the story of Meg Murry (Storm Reid), a young girl who learns the terrifying truth about her father (Chris Pine). Along with her younger brother, classmate, and three unusual travelers, Meg attempts to rescue her dad from a distant planning, bending the rules of space and time in the process.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma, Jay-Z’s Family Feud), A Wrinkle in Time stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine.

Avengers: Infinity War

Release Date: May 4

Avengers: Infinity War marks the beginning of the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

The first of a two part saga, which concludes in 2019, Infinity War will see all of Marvel’s biggest heroes team up to fight the galactic villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). What started in 2008 with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man will reach its epic conclusion over the course of Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers 4.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War), Infinity War stars the biggest names in the MCU, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, and many more.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Release Date: May 25

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the second Star Wars film to take place outside of the Skywalker Saga. This one tells the story of a young Han Solo (Alden Eherenreich) decades before he encounters Luke and Obi-Wan.

Over the course of its production, Solo has gone through its fair share of problems. About halfway through the filming process, Lucasfilm parted ways with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, replacing them with Ron Howard.

Now, just four months from the film’s supposed release, there has been no trailer or official photos, leaving many to wonder if it will be pushed back.

Solo stars Alden Eherenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany.

Incredibles 2

Release Date: June 15

It’s been 14 years since The Incredibles was released in theaters, but the new sequel will take place just after the first film ended.

After spending some time trying to settle into a “normal” life, adventure calls on the Parr family once again. This time around however, Mr. Incredible will need to stay home with his super-children while Elastigirl does the heavy lifting.

Original stars Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Brad Bird, and Sarah Vowell are returning for the new film, where they will be joined by franchise newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Isabella Rossellini, Jonathan Banks, and Huck Milner.

Incredibles 2 was written and directed by Brad Bird.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Release Date: July 6

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is back for another solo adventure, but this time he isn’t alone.

At the end of the first Ant-Man movie, it was teased that Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) would be getting her super-suit, taking on the mantle of The Wasp in a future movie. This highly-anticipated sequel will do just that.

While dealing with his decisions as both a superhero and a father, Scott Lang is approached by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne with an urgent new mission, causing him to suit up as the Ant-Man once again and uncover secrets from the past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and stars Paul Rudd, Evengeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishbourne, Randall Park, and Judy Greer.

Christopher Robin

Release Date: August 3

Disney’s live-action take on Christopher Robin tells the story of the grown-up version of Winnie the Pooh’s best human buddy, played by Ewan McGregor.

The characters of the Hundred Acre Wood will be coming into the real world, hoping to help Christopher Robin see that he has lost his way, and deliver to him the imagination he lost so long ago.

Christopher Robin is directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland) and written by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Alex Ross Perry (Golden Exists), and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). The film stars Ewan McGregor and Haley Atwell, and features the vocal talents of Brad Garrett, Chris O’Dowd, Toby Jones, Peter Capaldi, Sophie Okonedo, and Jim Cummings.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Release Date: November 2

This is one that you may not have heard of, but The Nutcracker and the Four Realms looks to take its place alongside many of Disney’s new live-action adaptations.

The story is a twist on E.T.A. Hoffman’s classic Nutcracker tale, following a young girl named Clara (Mackenzie Foy) on a journey into a magical world to find a lost key that will unlock a box from her mother.

Directed by Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms stars Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Mackenzie Foy, Jack Whitehall, Richard E. Grant, Miranda Hart, Matthew Macfadyen, and Morgan Freeman.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Release Date: November 21

The long-awaited sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, this is the only Disney Animation film on the studio’s slate this year.

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Venelope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) get sent into the depths of the internet to try and find a replacement part for a game. As you can imagine, things don’t exactly go according to plan.

Not only will Ralph 2 contain plenty of nods to the original film, but it will include a ton of cameos and Easter Eggs from other Disney movies. The characters will meet all of the Disney princesses at one point, as well as beloved Star Wars droid C-3P0.

Mary Poppins Returns

Release Date: December 25

Finally, with its last movie of the year, Disney will spend Christmas transporting viewers back into the magical world of Mary Poppins.

The sequel will take place 30 years after the beloved 1964 film and features a new actress in the role of the titular nanny. Emily Blunt will take over for Julie Andrews, following her iconic performance all those years ago.

Mary Poppins Returns tells the story of a grown-up Michael and his three children, as he calls on Mary Poppins to bring some joy back into his family.

In addition to Blunt taking over as Poppins, Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the cast has a street lamplighter named Jack.