Disney Reveals First Noelle Movie Poster Starring Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader

Disney has released the first poster for Noelle, the new Christmas movie that’s coming to the Disney+ streaming service. The poster was part of Disney’s unveiling of its Disney+ slate, during the 2019 D23 Expo.

Here’s the poster for Disney’s Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader:

The only real details on Noelles plot we have so far (at the time of writing this) is: “Santa’s daughter finds herself having to take over the family business.” Anna Kendrick (as clearly indicated by the poster) will be playing the lead role of “Noelle Claus,” aka Santa’s daughter, and from the look of the poster, she’ll definitely be a bit overwhelmed about having to step into the family business.

The character breakdowns (see below) note that Bill Hader is Santa’s son / Noelle’s brother, which is a fun sibling dynamic that seems easy for fans to get behind. Thanks to the Pitch Perfect series Kendrick is a household name with family audiences, while Hader has bounded out of his Saturday Night Live beginnings to recently gain major acclaim from projects like HBO’s dark comedy series Barry, or the upcoming horror sequel, IT: Chapter Two. Honestly, a Kendrick/Hader pairing is something we never knew we needed so badly, until Disney literally put the picture together for us.

Here’s the cast and character list for Noelle:

Anna Kendrick as Noelle Claus, Santa’s daughter

Bill Hader as Santa’s son

Billy Eichner

Shirley MacLaine as Elf Polly, Noelle’s childhood nanny

Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Claus, Noelle’s mother

Maceo Smedley as Alex

Michael Gross as Elder Elf Abe

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Jake Hapman

Chelah Horsdal as Dr. Shelley Sussman

Anna Van Hooft as Elf Mary

Anthony Konechny as Elf Ted

Noelle will start streaming on Disney+ on November 12th.