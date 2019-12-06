Disney’s Original Mulan Ming-Na Wen Reacts to New Trailer

Disney has been on a roll with live-action remakes of their animated classics with both The Lion King and Aladdin earning over $1 billion at the box office this year. The company’s latest retelling will be of Mulan, which was originally released in animated form back in 1998. Yesterday, Disney dropped a trailer for the new movie and it was trending topic on social media for a huge portion of the day. One person to react to the footage was Ming-Na Wen, who is best known for playing Agent Melinda May on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD as well as voicing Mulan in the original animated film. Here’s what she had to say about the trailer:

“SOOO EPIC! #Mulan ❤️ She will bring honor to us all. Can’t wait! 🙌,” Wen wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Hoping for a secret cameo from you… maybe as an empress. Also hearing ‘Reflections’ playing in the background brought tears to my eyes… the animated movie means so much to me,” @NerdyAsianNurse wrote.

“Ms. Wen, you will always be the best Mulan,” @Taj82105459 replied.

“Gave me absolute chills I can not wait. By far my favorite Disney character. You brought her to life me as a kid and now our new Mulan will do the same for my lil girl,” @cnp1223 added.

“I really believe that Mulan was one of the first Disney princesses – I mean, she really wasn’t a Disney princess if you think about it.” Wen said during a previous convention appearance. “She was just a girl in a village, and she became a woman warrior. Which is also the trend, I think, of Disney princesses at the time. They were more or less damsels in distress. And it was really wonderful to have a character that was able to not need a man to save her – in fact, she saved the guy – and came into her own discovery of what her self-worth is and what she was capable of doing.”

The new Mulan will bring the character’s story to a whole new generation, as she poses as a man in order to serve in the Chinese army and bring honor to her family. The film will be directed by Niki Caro, and will also star Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola.

Mulan opens in theaters on March 27, 2020.