5 Marvel One-Shots Just Got Added to Disney+

Disney+ just got five Marvel One-Shots added to the service. Much has been made of the entries from 2011 to 2014 that help form some of the connective tissue between larger MCU releases. Now, fans can watch Agent Carter’s One-Shot along with The Consultant, Team Thor: Part 1, Team Thor: Part 2, and Team Darryl. Regular Disney+ users will remember that Hayley Atwell’s short project was removed from the app several months ago after being posted briefly. This is a grand return for the entries after a lot of fans wondered if we would see more of them as the streaming service looks for more content. It wouldn’t be surprising for Marvel Studios to quickly do some more One-Shots as movies continue to pile up on their cinematic slate. Lord knows that no one is going to complain about connecting the dots in this manner. You can watch all five of the entries right now on Disney+.

Last year, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thrilled a lot of fans by giving them a sneak peek at the operation. Co-president and executive producer of the studio, Louis D’Esposito talked about bringing them back. “We’re working on them,” D’Esposito explained. “It’s just finding the time. And I have a couple earmarked that I want to do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Go for the Gold(blum) 🌟 New episodes of #TheWorldAccordingToJeffGoldblum, a new chapter of #TheBookofBobaFett, and Marvel Studios’ One-Shot shorts are now streaming on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/LrzXc67Sb6 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) January 21, 2022

Phase Two of MCU movies brought a lot of these ideas to the forefront. Kevin Feige told /Film about their process back in 2015. There were murmurs of Howard the Duck and Luis from Ant-Man being a part of these One-Shots.

“We talk about that [Marvel One-Shots] a lot actually, because when you have tables like that (lots of potential storylines, most unexplored in the finished film), and we go, ‘What are we going to do with Howard? What are we going to do with Cosmo? We should do a One-Shot with Michael Pena,’” Feige explained to /Film. “I mean, the universe is big. We’re moving up to three movies a year and I’m not sure how much beyond that we can go, so the One-Shots are great for: ‘Oh, we have this great idea, wouldn’t it be fun to see…’”

“We talk about it a lot,” continued Feige. “We’re a relatively small team. We’re comfortable doing three movies a year, so it’s just about finding the time and the place. But we have a backlog of ideas.”

What One-Shot would you like to see next? Let us know down in the comments!