Disney+ App Explains That Some Missing Movies Are Not Their Fault

Disney+ is finally here and people are enjoying a host of content online. But, some users are still wondering where some of their favorite shows and titles are when scrolling through the app’s expansive library. Well, one small detail in certain movie descriptions might tell you all you need to know about when your favorite media is coming to Disney+. For a lot of titles, especially older movies, the switch to be available on day one was a no-brainer. But, newer releases had existing rights deals in place for other platforms like Netflix and those contracts have to play out before all of the films and shows can live on one platform. So, the idea now is to wait it out. For example, if you search for a film and it is missing, an entry will come up in the description that says, “Due to existing agreements, this title will be available on…” But, some of this was unclear from Disney before launch, so people are still figuring it out on their own.

If that weren’t enough, the tales from the first day of the service last week were all over the place. Many people reported inability to access their accounts and flocked to social media to show off their spinning wheels of doom. For a number of users, they had to wait until the second day to even get in at all. Now, there are reports that some of those accounts could have been getting hacked and sold online. That strange machinery would explain some of the frustrations, but not all of them.

Other people are starting to become concerned after social media accounts showed off the possibility of expiration dates on the service. Now, data miners have pointed out that the dates listed for certain movies and shows could be placeholders, but the fact remains that a backdoor is in place for some of the content to be removed for some reason. A Disney spokesperson has commented that this wouldn’t be the case in the past.

“There will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month,” they began. “With Disney+, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King – the entire thirteen film Signature Collection – all available on day one.”

As time goes on, more and more quirks will be discovered. Users are hoping they tend to follow the path of the strange episode orders for certain series or the weird aspect ratio for The Simpsons instead of anything that would rip one of their favorite shows away.

