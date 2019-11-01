Avatar Officially Coming to Disney+ on Launch Day

The upcoming Disney+ streaming service has already made waves on social media by tweeting out a thread of every single every movie and TV show that will be available for its launch on November 12th. Folks on social media spent the better part of a week talking about all of the new and nostalgic titles they’d be streaming once Disney+ finally arrived, and it’s safe to say users are excited to get their hands on the service next month. That excitement likely grew for a lot of people on Friday when Disney+ announced that one of the biggest movies of all time would be streaming on Day 1.

Disney+ tweeted on Friday afternoon that Avatar, James Cameron’s record-breaking sci-fi hit, would be available to stream on November 12th. While the film was initially produced and distributed by Fox back in 2009, it moved to Disney as a part of the massive sale of 21st Century Fox. Along with it, Disney inherited the production of the next four Avatar films, which are set to begin hitting theaters in 2021. By putting Avatar on Disney+, the House of Mouse will give fans plenty of time to catch up before the next movie arrives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You heard it here first,” Disney+ stated in the tweet. “Avatar will be streaming on Disney+ when it launches in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand starting November 12.”

You heard it here first: @OfficialAvatar will be streaming on #DisneyPlus when it launches in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand starting November 12. pic.twitter.com/Xxq3BbZhRE — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 1, 2019

By the time the second Avatar movie hits theaters, it will have been 11 years since the original first debuted on the big screen. Avatar went on to become the highest-grossing movie in global box office history, a record it held until earlier this year when Avengers: Endgame took the crown. Cameron talked for years about continuing the Avatar franchise in the future, and Fox eventually made things official by ordering four more installments. When Disney purchased Fox there was some worry that the new parent company would put a hold on Cameron’s ongoing project, but those concerns were squashed when Disney announced that the Avatar sequels would be alternate Christmas releases with Star Wars beginning in 2021.

Are you going to be rewatching Avatar when Disney+ arrives on November 12th? Let us know in the comments!