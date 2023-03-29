Disney's Crater Movie Gets Exclusive Disney+ Premiere Date

There's a lot of exciting content to look forward to on Disney+ ranging from the current season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian to the upcoming second season of Loki, but the streaming site has a lot more than just Star Wars and Marvel content on the horizon. They're releasing a new, original movie in May called Crater, which is a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure film directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez that stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi. Today, Disney+ revealed a first look at the upcoming film.

"Check out the first look at Crater, a new #DisneyPlus Original movie streaming May 12," Disney+ shared on Instagram. You can view the photo below:

What Is Disney+'s Crater About?

You can read Disney+'s official description for Carter here: "Crater is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater."

Crater is a 21 Laps Production that was written by John Griffin (From) and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. The new movie is being executive produced by Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

When Is Loki Season 2 Coming To Disney+?

Speaking of sci-fi Disney+ content, fans are still waiting to find out when the second season of Loki is hitting the streaming service. It looks like Secret Invasion might debut first, but Owen Wilson recently teased that Loki's second season is coming in September.

"I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two," Wilson said when asked about the Loki teaser in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "And I think that's coming out end of the summer or September." The actor also teased that the new season is going to "get very wild."

Crater is debuting on Disney+ on May 12th. Stay tuned for more updates about other new Disney+ shows and movies.