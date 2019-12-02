Disney+ Releases New Trailer for December Releases

It’s officially December and to celebrate, Disney+ has unveiled a teaser of the movies and shows it will be adding in the coming weeks. In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the new SVOD platform uploaded a teaser trailer of sorts to its social media platforms, promoting the arrival of movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, while also show snippets from future episodes of Disney+ Originals like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Series. See the teaser for yourself below.

We’ve made a list and checked it twice! From @MarvelStudios’ Thor: Ragnarok to the Original Documentary One Day at Disney, here are the new movies and series coming to #DisneyPlus this December. What are you adding to your Watchlist? #NowOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/v9CKWsbyi6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 1, 2019

For a list of the properties hitting Disney+ through the end of the year, you can read the full list here. For the most part, Disney+ has been a hit with fans, with The Mandalorian becoming one of the most-streamed shows across all platforms.

Now nearing it’s one month anniversary, the service reportedly has over 15 million subscribers in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. Despite the massive numbers, some Wall Street analysts suggest the Disney-owned platform has yet to have a major impact on competitors like Netflix.

“We have not seen an increase in the percentage of Netflix subscribers who expect to cancel Netflix in favor of Disney+,” Piper Jaffray Michael Olson said. “In other words, most existing Netflix subscribers appear to be trending towards multiple streaming video subscriptions.”

Another analyst Mark Kelley echoed the sentiment saying, “Despite Disney+’s strong launch, Netflix’s domestic app download trends remain within historical bounds even with YoY growth deceleration from the prior week,” Kelley said is his note to clients. “We think that investors will remain cautious until reported results tell the same story. We remain Neutral on Netflix, given concerns around valuation and capital intensity.”

