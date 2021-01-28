Disney+ Down for Users Across US

✖

UPDATE: Around 11:30 am ET, Disney+ subscribers who were experiencing issues with the app started reporting that their problems had already been fixed. The app crash has persisted for some, but it appears as though Disney is aware and already working through a fix. You can read the original article in its entirety below.

It appears the Disney+ servers went down in some capacity on Thursday morning, as users across the United States began reporting problems with the streaming service. Just after 11 am ET on Thursday, Disney+ subscribers started taking to social media to mention problems watching anything on the service. Most people are getting the same message when trying to open Disney+, with the service telling users "Unable to connect to Disney+. There seems to be an issue connecting to the Disney+ service. Please try again later if the issue persists."

Shoot Disney+ servers are off the fritz what the heck is going on ????!??? pic.twitter.com/vr4kZxz0HS — ᱬ Bruce(hexes witch) WandaVision era (@Scopevandyne) January 28, 2021

There isn't a specific area of the country that is being affected, but according to the map on DownDetector, it appears that the issues are more common on the east and west coasts of the United States.

Many of these issues also seem to be coming from the Disney+ app specifically, as the website is working just fine in places where the app is crashing.

Are you experiencing issues with Disney+? What errors are you receiving from the app? Let us know in the comments!