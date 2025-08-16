One of Disney’s Best Live-Action Movies Is Streaming Free Ahead of New Reboot

One of the very best Disney live-action movies is streaming for free ahead of its new reboot. More specifically, the Disney movie is streaming for free on Tubi. How long the Disney movie will be streaming for free on Tubi though is another question. Per usual, Tubi does not disclose this information nor does Disney. Typically, when a movie is added to Tubi, it is added for anywhere between a month to three months. However, sometimes older movies are added closer to six months or even longer. And considering the Disney movie in question is 22 years old, it could fall into this later category.

For those curious, the Disney movie streaming free on Tubi right now is neo-western comedy drama Holes starring Shia LaBeouf, as well as Khleo Thomas, Sigourney Weaver, Patricia Arquette, and Jon Voight. Based on the 1998 young adult novel of the same name and directed by Andrew Davis, Holes was a hit in 2003, as evident by its $71.4 million box office, a great return considering it was made on a budget of $17 million and considering it is more aimed at children.

Holes is not Disney’s best work to date, but it boasts a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, coupled with a 76% audience score. Of course, the Disney movie was not in any Oscar conversation, but it did win some awards across the industry in the family category. Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf also earned some recognition for his performance in the movie.

“A wrongfully convicted boy is sent to a harsh desert camp, where he joins others in digging endless holes, uncovering secrets and seeking redemption,” reads an official elevator pitch of the Disney live-action movie, for those who have never heard of it.

Reboot Coming

Holes being free on Tubi is not just a great deal, but timely considering a reboot is in the works at Disney for Disney+, the freebie is even more notable. The reboot is going to be a TV show rather than a movie though, and feature a new teenage girl protagonist rather than Shia LaBeouf as Stanley Yelnats. The new TV series is being directed by Jac Schaeffer, and right now there is no word of when it will release. To this end, it was reportedly just ordered this year, and thus is likely in the early pilot stages of development.

