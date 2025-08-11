Disney’s Best Villain is Finally Getting an All New Story

One of the villains in Disney‘s iconic roster of characters is getting the spotlight in an unexpected way. The big screen isn’t the only place where fans can get their fix of Disney content. Dynamite Entertainment and Disney have been collaborating on several comic book projects, with recent examples including Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, DuckTales, Hercules, and many more. If you used to watch it on the Disney Afternoon block of programming, there’s a good chance it is now a comic book. Perhaps the best villain in Disney’s catalog is getting a new story that reveals a never-before-seen adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dynamite Entertainment announced an addition to its Disney Villains line of comic books with the reveal of Disney Villains: Maleficent, by Paulina Ganucheau and Theo Stultz. Ganucheau has previously worked on The Powerpuff Girls for Dynamite. Meanwhile, Stultz is an Ignatz Award-winning artist. Ganuchea and Stultz will provide variant covers for Disney Villains: Maleficent #1, and they’re joined by creators Ellery Santos and Robert Quinn.

image credit: dynamite

image credit: dynamite

What Is Maleficent’s New Comic Book Series About?

The Queen of the Forbidden Mountain is back for an all-new tale of villainy, set in the time just after she leveled her infamous curse against Princess Aurora. This moody new adventure follows the power-hungry regent as she seeks to fortify her dark powers. Maleficent’s plan is to reinforce her arsenal of magical energy to the point of making herself invulnerable to any threats to her reign.

As she sets out on this nightmarish goal, her goblin minions return from a raid bearing a mysterious glowing grimoire. Between its covers is contained a force that could deliver to the queen an overflowing wellspring of nearly unlimited power. But to fully possess this dark power and harness it, Maleficent must leave the safety of her kingdom and venture into an unfamiliar and dangerous realm — from which few have ever returned in one piece!

image credit: dynamite

image credit: dynamite

“Maleficent is a top-tier (if not the all-around best) Disney Villain,” said writer Paulina Ganucheau. “She feels so authentically evil in all her pursuits. With roots in medieval mythology and dark magic, she’s just so iconic. As a longtime fan, it’s truly an honor to creatively contribute to her cultural stamp. And to be joined by the great Theo Stultz, it’s a dream come true. Get ready for a beautifully spooky and enigmatic adventure!”

Fans eager for even more Maleficent can pick up her first saga by Soo Lee, which is available collected in multiple formats from retailers.

Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 goes on sale in October. Let us know your thoughts on the new Maleficent story in the comments below!