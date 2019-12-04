Disney+ Reveals Everything Being Added Through End of Year

Last week, the SVOD service revealed movies like Thor: Ragnarok would be coming to the masses by the 15th and now, they’ve completed the release schedule. On tap for the second half of the month includes library offerings like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and George of the Jungle 2. Also on tap includes the last two episodes of The Mandalorian Season One and a handful of entries for both High School Musical: The Musical, Encore!, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, amongst others. Come December 20th, Disney+ will also release Togo, the Willem Defoe-starring movie based on the 1925 serum run to Nome.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Disney+ from December 15th through the end of the year! What shows or movies are you looking forward to most? Check out the list below then head to the comments to let us know your thoughts. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Wednesday, December 18

The Mandalorian, Chapter 7

Friday, December 20

Encore, Episode 107 “Godspell”

Forky Asks A Question, “What is a Leader?”

George of the Jungle 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Episode 107 “Thanksgiving”

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 107 “Dazzling Lorelei”

Pick of the Litter, Episode 101 “Meet the Dogs”

Togo, Disney+ Original Film

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Episode 107 “Bikes”

Thursday, December 26

Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi

Friday, December 27