Disney+ Reveals Launch Day Movies

A good bit of Disney’s extensive catalog is at your fingertips when Disney+ debuts this fall. The Netflix competitor will launch on November 12th in the United States, and Disney has released a list of all the movies that will be available from day number one on the service. With a company this large, that’s a whole lot of content there for your viewing pleasure.

Disney+ will have will have 300 movie titles, and that number will increase to more than 500 movie titles (100 of them being “recent” theatrical film releases) in the first year. 7,500 episodes of TV will also be making their way to the streaming platform for even more stuff to watch. Disney even surprised some observers by announcing their intentions to revive nostalgic Fox franchises including a Home Alone reboot on Disney Plus.

The streaming home for all of Disney’s recent theatrical releases will have Avengers: Endgame available on December 11th. Other following releases like Frozen 2, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will all be exclusive to the platform after being available in theaters. Original movies and series will also call the service home as well.

Customers will be able to add up to seven profiles per account. Each one of these profiles will be customizable with one of more than 200 avatars featuring such characters as Mickey Mouse, Iron Man, Moana and Darth Vader. Bob Iger made no secret of Disney’s plans to bring all of this different content right into viewers homes with their offering in the burgeoning streaming marketplace.

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company — one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a Disney+ unveiling in April. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

So the question then becomes: What do we know will be included from the jump? Comicbook.com has collected a handy list here for you, and the selection is nothing short of amazing right out of the gate.

Marvel

Disney+ Day 1 Marvel Offerings:

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Pixar

Disney+ Day 1 Pixar Offerings:

Toy Story

A Bug’s Life

Toy Story 2

Monsters Inc.

Finding Nemo

The Incredibles

Cars

Ratatouille

WALL-E

Up

Toy Story 3

Cars 2

Brave

Monsters University

Inside Out

The Good Dinosaur

Finding Dory

Cars 3

Coco

The Incredibles 2

Disney

Disney+ Day 1 Disney Offerings:

High School Musical

Mary Poppins

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Remember the Titans

Tron

100 Various Disney Channel Original Movies

Disney+ Day 1 Misc Offerings:

Free Solo

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

The Rocketeer

The Princess Diaries

Star Wars

Disney+ Day 1 Star Wars Offerings:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Animated

Disney+ Day 1 Animated Offerings: