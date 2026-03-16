KPop Demon Hunters Just Officially Made Netflix History at the Oscars 2026

KPop Demon Hunters has taken “Golden” to a whole new level, winning two gold men at the Oscars 2026. In doing so, the hit animated movie makes even more Netflix history. It was always going to be a big night for the film, with Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, aka HUNTR/X, coming together to perform the song “Golden” live on stage at the ceremony, but its victories made it all the better.

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Of course, at this point, making history is just sort of what KPop Demon Hunters does. It’s the biggest movie on Netflix by a huge margin, and it’s now the streamer’s most successful animated movie at the Academy Awards. Having won both Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, it’s the only Netflix animated film to have won multiple Oscars (and the same for Sony Pictures Animation). The win for “Golden” also marked the first time a K-Pop song has won at the Academy Awards.

KPop Demon Hunters Keeps Making History For Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

325,100,000. That’s how many times KPop Demon Hunters has been viewed on Netflix. To put that number into some greater context, the #2 movie of all time on the platform, has 230.9 million. That’s a staggering difference. And its popularity hasn’t really wavered: it’s been in Netflix’s Top 10 for almost 40 weeks, by far the longest of any movie in the streamer’s chart history. The movie was also able to add box office success to that: it won the opening weekend (the first for a Netflix movie), and ended up grossing $24.7m, despite its theatrical release coming long after its streaming debut.

They're goin' up, up, up, this is their moment. ✨



EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI performing “Golden” from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS at the 98th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/0egM19KPU7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

The soundtrack has also proved to be a huge success in its own right. The soundtrack went double platinum, was the first soundtrack to have four songs in the Billboard 100 simultaneously, HUNTR/X became the biggest K-Pop girl band in U.S. Spotify history, it had number one hits, and “Golden” became the first K-Pop song to win a Grammy, and, now, an Oscar.

The Academy Awards are just the icing on the cake of all that. Previously, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won Best Animated Feature, but KPop is an even bigger winner. And the good news for fans is things aren’t stopping there. KPop Demon Hunters 2 is officially in the works at the streamer, and given how big the first movie was, it might just be the first of many sequels. And given just how great the film is, that success is absolutely deserved.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

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