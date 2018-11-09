Official Disney+ Logo Revealed

Disney has finally unveiled the first details regarding its upcoming streaming service, which will be titled Disney+. After CEO Bob Iger made the announcement during Thurday’s quarterly earnings call, the House of Mouse sent out a press release that revealed the service’s first logo.

The “Disney” title in the logo copies the classic font that is used in all of the company’s other services, combining it with the star that flies over the castle in the studio logo. At the end of the star’s path is a plus sign that matches the Disney font.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official logo below!

In addition to the details regarding the service itself, Disney also shared some information about projects that will be coming to the service when it launches in late 2019.

Marvel Studios will be producing a live-action TV series based on the fan-favorite MCU character Loki, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role from the Marvel films. There will also be two live-action Star Wars series on the service. The first of these is called The Mandalorian, which will be written and executive produced by Jon Favreau.

The other Star Wars series will be a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, featuring Diego Luna’s fan-favorite character, Cassian Andor.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Disney+ has also confirmed a Lady and the Tramp movie, a High School Musical TV series, a Monsters Inc. TV series, and several other feature films.

Unfortunately, there is no official release date or price point for Disney+, other than the fact that it will be available in the second half of 2019.

Are you excited for the new Disney+ service? What do you think about the logo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!