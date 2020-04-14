Disney+ Releases Disneyland-Themed Watch Lists for April

You may not be able to go to the various Disney theme parks at the moment, but the House of Mouse is trying to bring the environment of its attractions home to you. Since no one can go to Disneyland, the folks at Disney+ have come up with watchlists that are based around each of the individual areas of the iconic theme park. Whichever section of the park you want to visit, or whenever you’re missing your favorite ride, you can check out the movies and shows in these watchlists instead.

Disney+ sent out the watchlist suggestions on Wednesday afternoon, each one corresponding with a part of the Disneyland park. There is a watchlist for Main Street, U.S.A., Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Mickey’s ToonTown, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Critter Country, New Orleans Square, and Adventureland.

Sometimes the titles on these lists are related to the theme of the park. For instance, something like Onward being added to the Fantasyland watchlist, or Lady and the Tramp in Main Street, U.S.A. These movies don’t have rides or attractions in Disneyland, but they fit with the vibe of the area. Other movies, like Pirates of the Caribbean, directly correspond to the lands where their attractions are located.

So if you’re running out of ideas for movie night, or you just want to check out something that reminds of you Disneyland, take a look at the new watchlists beow!

Main Street, U.S.A.

America’s Heart and Soul

America’s National Parks

Encore!, ep 112 “Ragtime”

Glory Road

Invincible

Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp (Live-Action)

Mary Poppins

Miracle

Old Yeller

Pollyanna

Remember the Titans

Secretariat

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Rookie

Tomorrowland

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Mars Inside Spacex

Miles from Tomorrowland

Mission to the Sun

Phil of the Future

Science Fair

The Rocketeer

Toy Story 1-4

Tron

Tron: Legacy

WALL-E

Year Million

Zenon Girl of the 21st Century

Fantasyland

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

Babes in Toyland

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Dumbo

Escape to Witch Mountain

Fantasia

Frozen 1-2

Onward (Streaming April 3)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Little Mermaid

The Sword in the Stone

Frontierland

Davy Crockett: And the River Pirates

Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier

Encore!, ep 105 “Annie Get Your Gun”

Encore!, ep 106 “Oklahoma!”

Pocahontas

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West

Spin and Marty

Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Journey of Natty Gann

Those Calloways

Tom and Huck

White Fang

Mickey’s ToonTown

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Chef Donald

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers

Donald’s Tire Trouble

DuckTales (1990)

DuckTales (2017)

Fun and Fancy Free

Goof Troop

Hawaiian Holiday

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Pluto and the Gopher

Steamboat Willie

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

The Mandalorian

Critter Country

A Bug’s Life

Bambi

Brother Bear

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Piglet’s Big Movie

The Fox & the Hound

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1–2)

Winnie the Pooh

Zootopia

New Orleans Square

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Haunted Mansion

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Princess and the Frog

Adventureland

African Cats (Disneynature)

Aladdin

Aladdin (Live Action)

Aladdin: The King of Thieves

Aladdin: The Return of Jafar

Chimpanzee (Disneynature)

Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa

Lost Cities with Albert Lin

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Moana

Swiss Family Robinson

Tarzan

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Lion King

The Lion King (Live Action)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride