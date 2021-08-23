Disney Reveals New Splash Mountain Revamp Details

Disney has unveiled additional details about its upcoming revamp to the Splash Mountain rides at their theme parks. Earlier today, Disney's parks division unveiled a new piece of concept art for its upcoming relaunch of Splash Mountain, which will be re-themed after its 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The concept art shows Tiana, Naveen, and Louis traveling through a swamp as riders watch in a log boat behind them. Disney also revealed that the Splash Mountain revamp would include original songs and a storyline set after the end of The Princess and the Frog, with "Tiana hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome." Riders will encounter old friends from The Princess and the Frog and meet new ones along the way as well. A video discussing the changes to the ride can be found above, and you can also see the new piece of concept art below:

(Photo: Disney)

Disney also unveiled one of four pieces of art commissioned from New Orleans artist Sharika Mahdi to help inspire Imagineers who are working on the revamp. The Princess and the Frog and the new Splash Mountain will draw heavily from New Orleans culture, and Disney's Imagineers have been researching the city through virtual research sessions and in-person trips. Disney also announced a $50,000 donation to the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), a regional, pre-professional arts training center that provides students with opportunities to learn about music, theater, art, writing, and cooking. You can check out the artwork by Madhi below.

(Photo: Disney)

Last year, Disney announced that it would be revamping the Splash Mountain rides at three of its theme parks and remove ride elements that referenced Song of the South, a 1946 movie that features racist stereotypes. No timeline was given about how long it would take to complete the remodel and its transformation into a The Princess and the Frog-themed ride, but it seems that progress is moving at a steady pace.

Tiana will have an increased profile in the coming months, with a new Disney+ series on the way and a Tiana-themed lounge on the soon-to-launch Disney Wish cruise ship.