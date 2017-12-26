Disney Superfan Has Insane Amount Of Mickey & Minnie Decorations on Her Tree

34-year-old Disney superfan Leanne Tague decorates her annual Christmas tree with more than one hundred Disney plush toys.

This Disney super fan has decorated her Christmas tree with over one HUNDRED Mickey and Minnie Mouse toys https://t.co/LJDqQiuac8 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 25, 2017

The mother-of-two and beauty therapist from Wirral in Merseyside, England, cherishes the tradition helped along by daughters Indie, seven, and Poppy, eight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The whole tree is really special for us all. It’s full of memories and the kids absolutely love it,” Tague told The Sun.

Characters from Disney franchises Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Tangled, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are just some of the stuffed dolls filling out the tree.

Tague’s Disney-fied decoration is a normal faux Christmas tree with plush toys wrapped within its branches.

“I have a certain order. I do the tree and the lights in one night. I put all the teddies on the floor, then we group them, depending on who we want to put together — the Frozen characters together, for example,” Tague explained.

“Mickey and Minnie are always right in the middle,” she said of the mouse couple. “I have quite a few of them in different clothes, so I choose the biggest ones for the middle and work around them.”

Tague has given her Christmas tree a bippity-boppity-boo makeover every year since 2007. The tree started out with just “a few” teddies, Tague says, before more and more Disney dolls made their way into the elaborate decoration.

“I always get some criticism about how much it cost or how it’s not showing the meaning of Christmas,” Tague says of the “untraditional” looking tree.

“For me, though, Christmas is about the children and making it magical for them.”